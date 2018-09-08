India To Cancel OCI Card Of Sherin Mathews' Parents, Relatives In US

Sherin Mathews was found dead in a culvert in Dallas.

India has decided to revoke the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards of the Indian-American adoptive parents of Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old girl found dead in a culvert in Dallas, and some of their relatives and friends.

Counsel General of India in Houston, Anupam Ray said India is cancelling the OCI cards of Wesley Mathews his wife Sini and the couple's some relatives and close associates as public opinion in India on this issue is inflamed and travel of these people to India is not in public interest.

Manoj N Abraham and Nissy T Abraham, friends of the Mathews family, were among the first to receive a notice of cancellation of the OCI, which they have challenged in Delhi High Court.

Wesley's parents are also in the list.

"India has not forgotten this little child and in public interest, the Consulate will recommend their names for insertion in the 'Blacklist' maintained by the Government of India at the earliest,“ the Counsel General of India said.

After Houston Consulates extensive research on this case, "It has come to the knowledge of the Consulate through diplomatic and privileged sources that Manoj Abraham and Nissy T Abraham have been in close contact with the adoptive parents of Sherin Mathews before, during and after the murder," Mr Ray said.

"We would have found out more about the circumstances of this heartless murder if Abraham had cooperated in providing information."

"The case is developing in Delhi, but our position on providing visa is unchanged," Mr Ray confirmed.

Tthree-year-old Sherin's decomposed body was found in a culvert close to her home last year in October 22, two weeks after her Indian-American foster parents reported her missing.

An autopsy concluded Sherin died of homicidal violence, but how she died could not be determined due to the decomposition of the body.

Her adoptive father, Wesley originally told police he had left Sherin outside the home at 3 am to punish her for not drinking her milk. Then he changed his statement and said Sherin had choked on her milk while he tried to feed her in the garage.

He also admitted the family had gone out to dinner that night and left Sherin home alone.

The couple from Kerala had adopted Sherin from an orphanage in Bihar in 2016.

While Wesley was indicted on charges of capital murder and tampering with evidence, his wife Sini was indicted on a charge of abandoning a child.

Meanwhile, the attorney representing the mother of Sherin has withdrawn as her counsel Friday over non-payment.

Attorney Mitchell Nolte filed a motion in Dallas County and the motion was accepted.

Nolte has represented Sini, currently being held in the Dallas county jail on USD 250,000 bond, since she was arrested on a charge of child endangerment/abandoning.

According to court documents, Mathews "failed to comply with the terms of the employment agreement and has been unable to make further financial arrangements."

Earlier in August a Dallas county judge reduced the bond on three charges for Wesley.

Mathews faces charges of capital murder, injury to a child and tampering with evidence.