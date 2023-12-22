India Says Got Consular Access To Those Onboard Grounded Flight In France

The flight had originated from the United Arab Emirates (Representational)

India said it has been granted consular access to those onboard a Nicaragua-bound that was grounded in France over suspected "human trafficking". The flight had originated from the United Arab Emirates and was due for refuelling in France.

A team from the embassy has reached the passengers, the Indian Embassy in France said in a post on X.

"French authorities informed us of a plane with 303 people, mostly of Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. Embassy team has reached and obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring the wel-lbeing of the passengers," the post said.

A Nicaragua-bound flight with over 300 Indian passengers was grounded in France over suspected "human trafficking", authorities said, reported news agency AFP.

The aircraft was carrying passengers who are "likely to be victims of human trafficking", the Paris public prosecutor's office told new agency AFP, adding that they were detained on Thursday after an anonymous tipoff.

France's anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO is investigating the case, officials said.

The A340, operated by Legend Airlines, "remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing", the AFP report said, quoting the prefecture in the northeastern department of Marne.

The plane was due for a refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals, it said.