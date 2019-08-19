India Day Parade In New York Features Gandhi, Tricolour, Bollywood Stars

The richness of Indian music and costumes were seen on the streets of New York.

Thousands of Indians living in New York and surrounding areas showed up on Sunday for the world's largest "India Day Parade" to celebrate the country's cultural diversity.

The parade, held at the city's Madison Avenue, was organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) NY-NJ-CT and attended by Bollywood stars, including Sunil Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Hina Khan, among others.

An Indian dressed as Mahatma Gandhi was seen walking down the street with a wooden stick

The annual cultural extravaganza featured the national flags and reverberated with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind'.

An Indian dressed as Mahatma Gandhi was seen walking down the street with a wooden stick alongside a caravan of exuberant crowd.

The India Day parade, held at the New York's Madison Avenue, was organised by the Federation of Indian Associations

