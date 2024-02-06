Hyderabad Student Chased, Attacked By Four Men In Chicago, Phone Stolen

Syed Mazahir Ali is a Master's student at the Indiana Wesleyan University.

A student from Hyderabad has been injured after being attacked by four armed robbers near his house in Chicago. A video shows the student, who was bleeding profusely, stating that he was kicked and punched by the robbers and that his phone was snatched.

The attack has sparked concern, especially as it comes in the wake of four Indian-origin students being found dead in the United States this year.

Syed Mazahir Ali, a resident of Langar Houz in Hyderabad, had gone to the US to pursue a Master's degree from the Indiana Wesleyan University. CCTV footage shows Mr Ali being pursued by three of his attackers near his house on Campbell Avenue in Chicago in the early hours of Tuesday (Central Standard Time).

Blood streaming down his forehead, nose and mouth, Mr Ali can be heard saying in a video, "Four people attacked me. I was returning home with a food packet in my hand. I slipped near my house and the four people kicked and punched me. Please help me, bro. Please help me."