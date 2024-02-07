Video Appeal By Indian Student Attacked In US, Wife Writes To S Jaishankar

An Indian student in Chicago was heard desperately pleading for help in a video that showed him bleeding profusely after being attacked by robbers. Concerned over the incident, his family back in Hyderabad has urged the government to allow his wife to visit him in the US.

Syed Mazahir Ali was seen bleeding from his nose and mouth, and pleading for "help" in a video.

His wife Syeda Ruquliya Fatima Rizvi has written to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to ensure that he gets proper treatment.

"I am very much worried about safety and security of my husband in Chicago, USA. I request you to kindly help him in getting best medical treatment and if possible kindly make necessary arrangements so I can travel to USA along with my three minor children to be with my husband," her letter read.

Mr Ali was a masters' degree student of the Indiana Wesleyan University.

CCTV footage showed him being pursued by three of his attackers near his Chicago house.

"Four people attacked me when I was returning home. I slipped near my house and they kicked and punched me, Please help me bro, please help me," Mr Ali was heard saying.

The attack on him comes in the wake of four Indian-origin students being found dead in the United States this year.

Shreyas Reddy Beniger, a 19-year-old student who held an American passport, was found dead last week, but authorities had ruled out any foul play. Another student, Neel Acharya, was found dead on the Purdue University campus earlier that week, hours after his mother had reported him missing.

Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old student from Haryana, was hammered to death by a homeless man in Georgia's Lithonia on January 16. Akul Dhawan, another Indian student, was found dead outside the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in January.