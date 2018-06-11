Gujarat Man Killed Near His Store In US. Brother Fainted On Hearing News Harikrishna alias Harish Mistry (51), the owner of a gas station-cum-store, was shot at three times on Saturday last.

Share EMAIL PRINT Harish Mistry is survived by wife and his children. (Representational) Vadodara: A man from Vadodara settled in the United States was shot dead allegedly by an African-American man near his gas station-cum-store in Atlanta in the state of Georgia, his family members in Vadodara said today.



Harikrishna alias Harish Mistry (51), the owner of a gas station-cum-store, was shot at three times on Saturday last.



"Harish uncle was leaving his store when the attack took place. He was shot at three times by an African-American man near his store on Saturday evening. Our relatives have said the man who shot our uncle used to work at his store," claimed Summed Mistry, the deceased's nephew.



"We learnt about the incident after receiving a call yesterday from his wife Sheetalben," the nephew added.



Harish is survived by wife Sheetal and children Nancy (19) and Nayan (4). His two sisters are also settled in the US.



Summed Mistry said the deceased's elder brother, Nandkumar, collapsed on hearing the news.



"Nandkumar Mistry had helped him migrate to the US 20 years ago. Harish uncle had studied up to the 12th standard and desired to settle down in the US," he said.



Harish Mistry had visited Vadodara in January last and spent several days with Nandkumar's family, he informed.



Family members said Harish Mistry's last rites would take place in the US once postmortem and other formalities were completed.



A man from Vadodara settled in the United States was shot dead allegedly by an African-American man near his gas station-cum-store in Atlanta in the state of Georgia, his family members in Vadodara said today.Harikrishna alias Harish Mistry (51), the owner of a gas station-cum-store, was shot at three times on Saturday last."Harish uncle was leaving his store when the attack took place. He was shot at three times by an African-American man near his store on Saturday evening. Our relatives have said the man who shot our uncle used to work at his store," claimed Summed Mistry, the deceased's nephew."We learnt about the incident after receiving a call yesterday from his wife Sheetalben," the nephew added.Harish is survived by wife Sheetal and children Nancy (19) and Nayan (4). His two sisters are also settled in the US.Summed Mistry said the deceased's elder brother, Nandkumar, collapsed on hearing the news."Nandkumar Mistry had helped him migrate to the US 20 years ago. Harish uncle had studied up to the 12th standard and desired to settle down in the US," he said. Harish Mistry had visited Vadodara in January last and spent several days with Nandkumar's family, he informed.Family members said Harish Mistry's last rites would take place in the US once postmortem and other formalities were completed. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter