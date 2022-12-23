Gujarat Man Who Died Crossing US's 'Trump Wall' Hid Plan From Family: Cops

Brijkumar Yadav used to work as an accountant with a private firm near Kalol town. (Representational)

A primary probe by the Gujarat Police into the reported death of a man hailing from Gandhinagar during his unsuccessful bid to cross the US-Mexico border wall, also known as the 'Trump Wall', suggested he had not told his family who are living in Chhatral village about his immigration plan, officials said on Friday.

Some news reports published in the US media said the dead was identified as Brijkumar Yadav, a resident of Kalol taluka in Gandhinagar district.

The preliminary probe by the Gandhinagar police revealed the dead used to work as an accountant with a private firm near Kalol town. He had kept the other family members here in dark about his US plans before leaving with his wife Puja and three-year-old son Tanmay on November 18.

As per news reports, he died after a fall while scaling the US-Mexico border wall in an attempt to illegally enter the US, while his wife and three-year-old son suffered severe injuries in the incident that occurred on Wednesday.

The reports said that all three family members fell from a considerable height. While Yadav's wife fell to the US side of the wall, their son fell to the Mexican side.

After learning about the incident through the media, the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has ordered a probe to ascertain the facts and take necessary action against agents who were involved in the illegal immigration of people.

"After coming to know about the incident through media, I have ordered a probe and asked the Deputy SP of our Anti-Human Trafficking Cell to investigate the entire matter," Additional Director General of Police (DGP), CID - Crime and Railways, R B Brahmbhatt, said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Tarun Kumar Duggal had said a separate probe was launched to trace the family of the victim.

"The news reports suggest the dead was a native of Uttar Pradesh or Delhi and settled in Kalol with his family. We have formed a team to trace the family of the victim. As of now, his family has not contacted the police for any help," Tarun Kumar Duggal said.

Later in the day, police traced the family of Brijkumar Yadav in Chhatral village near Kalol town and visited their residence. Brijkumar's mother and elder brother Vinod Yadav's family live there.

Brijkumar Yadav used to work as an accountant at a private firm. He originally belonged to Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kalol Division, PD Manvar.

"Brijkumar, his wife, and their son left Chhatral on November 18. He did not share any details about where he was heading. He only told his family back here that he is going on a vacation. His brother and other family members are claiming ignorance about the agent who had arranged their tickets and passports," said PD Manvar.

According to Vinod Yadav, his brother never told him that he is planning to immigrate to another country.

"He only told us that he and his family will come back after one month. They said they are going on a vacation somewhere. Then, on December 17, his wife Puja called us and said Brijkumar has died. She immediately disconnected the call. We want the government to bring back my brother's body. We also want Puja and Tanmay back," Vinod Yadav told reporters.

Vinod Yadav said police asked him about the details of agents who helped Brijkumar Yadav reach Mexico, but he could not help them much because Brijkumar never shared such details or his plans to go to the US via Mexico.

In January this year, four members of a family from Dingucha village of Kalol died due to extreme cold on the US-Canada border while trying to enter the US illegally.

In March, US border authorities arrested six youths from Gujarat during a failed attempt to enter the US from Canada as their boat sank in the Saint Regis river, close to the Canada border.

