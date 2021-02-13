First Indian Woman To Head Oxford Union Polls More Votes Than All Rivals

Rashmi Samant is currently reading for a masters degree in Energy Systems with a focus on sustainability

Rashmi Samant has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to head the Oxford Students' Union. An alumnus of Karnataka's Manipal Institute of Technology, Ms Samant in her LinkedIn profile says she is "a sustainable energy enthusiast who believes in effective policymaking and energy equality for healing the deteriorating climate of the world".

Ms Samant won the students' union election with 1,996 votes, more than all her opponents put together, the university said in a post on its website.

In her manifesto, Ms Samant promised to "tackle the institutional homophobia and transphobia", "decolonisation of the syllabi" and "remove all statues proven to be imperialist, including Chritopher Codrington".

The president-elect of the Oxford Students' Union plans to "lobby for the University to waive residency requirements, extend safety net and mitigating circumstances until WHO declares end of pandemic", as the world reels under the effects of an unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, according to her manifesto.

Ms Samant said she would try to make quality mental health resources accessible to all, extend group counselling themes and inculcate diversity during recruitment of counsellors.

Ms Samant is currently reading for a masters degree in Energy Systems with a focus on sustainability in Oxford. In keeping with this, she also aims to "decarbonise the university", according to her manifesto.