Death Of Another Hyderabad Man Confirmed In Christchurch Massacre

Ozair Khadir's death was confirmed by the Indian High Commission in New Zealand a day after the attack.

Ozair Khadir - a student from Hyderabad - has been identified as one of the five Indian-origin people killed in Friday's terror attack on two mosques at Christchurch in New Zealand, news agency ANI has reported.

Mr Khadir, a resident of Noor Khan Bazar in Hyderabad, had gone to New Zealand to complete his education. The 25-year-old was a student of the Aviation College and an aspiring commercial pilot.

The victim's family had been searching for him ever since alleged white supremacist Brenton Tarrant went on a rampage with semi-automatic weapons at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. His death was confirmed by the Indian High Commission in New Zealand a day after the attack.

The death of another Hyderabad-origin man, Farhaj Ahsan, was reported on Saturday. The 31-year-old software engineer will not be brought back to India, his family told news agency IANS on Sunday. He lived in Christchurch with his wife and two minor children.

Another man from Telangana, Mohammad Imran Khan, was also killed in the attack that has provoked worldwide condemnation.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said that the toll in Friday's terror attacks at the two mosques rose to 50 on Sunday, while an equal number remained hospitalised. The ages of those killed ranged from two years to 60.

The 28-year-old shooter, Brenton Tarrant, was produced before a district court on Saturday and charged with murder. While Tarrant simply flashed an upside-down okay sign, a globally acknowledged "white power" signal, his court-appointed lawyer reportedly made no application for bail or name suppression. Sources also claimed that he maintained a smirk through the proceedings.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.