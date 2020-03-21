Grade 7 Student In Dubai Creates Sanitiser Robot To Tackle Coronavirus

United Arab Emirates have reported a total of 140 confirmed coronavirus cases.

An Indian expat student in Dubai has created a robot that dispenses sanitisers detecting a hand from a range of 30 cm, it was reported on Saturday.

"Washing hands from a robotic hand sanitiser can be super fun. Not only does this discovery take your mind off from the COVID-19 pandemic panic, but it intrigues you to dig deeper," the Khaleej Times report quoted Siddh Sanghvi, the Grade 7 student of Spring Dales Schools, as saying.

As a part of @SpringdalesDXB Innovative distance learning program SPRINGDALIAN Siddh Sanghvi of Grade 7- Motivated by the motto "stay safe and be clean" & FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19", has created a robot that dispenses sanitisers detecting a hand from a range of 30cm @KHDA@edarabiapic.twitter.com/6sBpWRi78H — Springdales School, Dubai (@SpringdalesDXB) March 21, 2020

"My mother showed me a video where people were touching the hand sanitiser's bottle to wash hands and getting infected. But this defeats the purpose because coronavirus can be spread by touching contaminated surfaces.

"So, I thought why not create something using the STEM technology, where the machine can dispense the sanitiser automatically, without bringing your hand in contact," added the young inventor of this robot.

"It will soon be normal for machine learning systems to drive our cars, and help doctors to diagnose and treat our illnesses. It's important that kids are aware of how Artificial Intelligence can be used in real life applications," he added.

This development comes as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reported a total of 140 confirmed coronavirus cases with two deaths.