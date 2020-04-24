Coronavirus Virus Infected Indian Found Dead In Singapore

The Singapore Hindu Endowments Board will undertake the funeral arrangements. (Representational)

A 46-year-old Indian national, who was a confirmed case of COVID-19, was found dead here on Thursday, police said.

The person, whose name was not revealed by the authorities, was found dead at the staircase landing at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital here and subsequently died of injuries, the police said.

Police said it did not suspect any foul play and are investigating the case.

The Indian High Commission here said it was awaiting details on the exact circumstances under which the Indian national died.

"We await further information about the circumstances surrounding the death from the police after coroner's (inquiry) is complete," the embassy told news agency PTI in an email.

According to the Singapore''s health ministry, the man was a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The Ministry of Manpower said the deceased was a construction worker and lived in a factory-converted dormitory operated by his employer.

"It (the dorm) was last inspected on April 12, 2020. At the time, it housed nine workers (including the deceased), less than the approved capacity for factory-converted dormitories," said the ministry.

"The dormitory was found to be in an acceptable condition, including cleanliness and ventilation," it added.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo has noted with concern the number of foreign workers inflicted by the killer disease.

"I was deeply saddened by news that a worker passed away this morning," said Teo.

The Indian worker had worked with the same employer in Singapore since 2009.

"We have informed his family and are working with the Migrant Workers' Centre (an NGO working for foreign workers here) to support the family," said Teo in a Facebook post.

The Singapore Hindu Endowments Board will also undertake the funeral arrangements of the worker.

Earlier this afternoon, Law and Home Minister K Shanmugam and I visited the worker's roommates who are also his friends, Teo wrote in the post.

"His friends, who are also working with the same employer, were sad but calm. They shared with us that they're satisfied with their work in Singapore, and that the employer has been taking good care of them," said Teo, referring to the late Indian national.

"I reassured them that their health and medical needs are our uppermost priority. If they fall sick, the government will make sure they are treated and help them recover.

"I was glad they knew all the right numbers to call, which had been provided by our officers," said Teo.

Teo reiterated Singapore's assurances to migrant workers, noting they are worried.

"We will look after you, your health and safety, your daily needs. You can approach our officers at any time for help. Please stay strong so that you can be reunited with your families.

"We know this is a stressful time for all of you. You are not alone, and the Singapore government will take care of you," said Teo.

Singapore has so far recorded 11,178 coronavirus infections with twelve deaths.

Battling the second-wave of coronavirus infections, Singapore on Thursday reported 1,037 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,000 of which are foreign workers, including Indian nationals, mostly working in labour-intensive industries and living in packed dormitories.

This is the fourth day in a row that Singapore has reported a daily increase of more than 1,000 cases.

World 26,49,583 Cases 17,43,455 Active 7,21,480 Recovered 1,84,648 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 26,49,583 and 1,84,648 have died; 17,43,455 are active cases and 7,21,480 have recovered as on April 23, 2020 at 6:40 pm.