Chatkazz, Indian Eatery In Sydney, Thanks PM Modi For Praise

Chatkazz is very popular among foodies.

Chatkazz, an eatery that serves Indian food in Australia, has become famous ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to it during his recent visit to Sydney. While addressing the Indian community in the city, PM Modi said that relations between India and Australia depend on three Cs - Commonwealth, cricket and curries. "I've heard that Chatkazz's 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' at Harris Park are very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place," he said. The clip had gone viral on social media and drew lots of comments.

Chatkaaz management is ecstatic about this high profile endorsement.

"Prime Minister Modi came here, we served him eggplant curry which is his favourite and very famous in Gujarat. We also served 'fafda jalebi', which is famous in Gujarat and he loved it. He referred to Chatkaaz and we thank him for that. Out of many restaurants, he referred to our eatery," Mihir Patel, the restaurant's owner, told NDTV.

From masala dosa to pav bhaji, all the popular Indian street food is available at Chatkazz. The eatery has been operating in Sydney for the past 10 years.

The visitors NDTV spoke to also gave thumbs up to the food and ambience of the restaurant.

"The food here is amazing. It's a good place for vegetarians," said one of the guests. "I have Indian food every week and this is my favourite place," said another.

Chatkazz is tucked away in 'Little India', the one-stop shop for all things deliciously Indian in the Harris Park area of Sydney. During his visit, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese jointly laid the foundation stone of 'Little India' gateway to be built in Harris Park as a symbol of the friendship between the two countries.

Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates several festivals and events.