American Firm To Pay $100,000 To Settle Lawsuit By Indian-Origin Employee

Camber agreed to pay $100,000 and provide other relief to settle the discrimination lawsuit.

An American firm will pay USD 100,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit filed on behalf of an Indian-origin employee who was fired for seeking a transfer to care for his differently-abled son.



Ashok Pai had worked at federal contractor Camber Corporation and was fired by the company, which replaced him with someone more than 20 years younger.



The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charged that Camber violated federal law when it denied Mr Pai a transfer based on his son's medical condition.



Camber agreed to pay USD 100,000 and provide other relief to settle a disability and age discrimination lawsuit filed by the agency.



According to the EEOC, Mr Pai's son sustained catastrophic injuries in a car accident as a child and, as a result, has been disabled for more than 25 years.



Mr Pai sought a transfer to work nearer to where his son lived and requested leave to assist with his care.



However, immediately after Camber management learned that Pai was exploring the transfer to care for his son, it classified him as "resigned," began processing termination paperwork and ultimately fired him for pretextual reasons, the EEOC said. Camber then replaced Mr Pai, who was then in his mid-60s, with a much younger worker.



