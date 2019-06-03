6-Year-Old Indian Girl Fighting For Life After Falling From Building In UAE: Report

Doctors said the girl had suffered multiple fractures and a special team has been assigned to look after her.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: June 03, 2019 12:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
6-Year-Old Indian Girl Fighting For Life After Falling From Building In UAE: Report

Doctors have put the girl under artificial respiration. (Representational)


Sharjah, UAE: 

A six-year-old Indian girl is fighting for her life after she fell from the third floor of a building in Sharjah, a media report said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, when the girl, identified as Safa S.A, was playing in her house and ventured into the balcony from where she fell. Her parents, who were inside the house were unaware, The Khaleej Times reported.

The medical staff at the Al Qasimi hospital, where the girl was taken, said that the girl had suffered multiple fractures. A special team has been assigned to look after the girl, who has been put under artificial respiration.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

girl falls from buildinggirl falls from building in UAE

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................