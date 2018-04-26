Indian Woman Killed, Buried At UAE Home. Husband Puts Up 'For Rent' Sign, Leaves For Kerala

Initial investigations by the police revealed that the accused husband, who also had another wife, had sent his other wife to India with his two children before committing the crime.
It was only after the woman's brother could not find anybody at her house that the incident surfaced, according to Sharjah police.
The woman's brother used to speak to her every day, according to police officials. When she had stopped responding to her brother's calls, he had come to Sharjah from India to look for the woman.
He also filed a missing person complaint with the Sharjah police on April 9.
"A missing person report was received from the woman's brother, who told police that he used to speak to his sister daily but one day, she stopped answering her phone," Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major-General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi was quoted by Gulf News, according to PTI.
The police acted on the complaint and sent a search team to the woman's house in Sharjah's Maysaloon area after receiving permission from the public prosecution, according to PTI.
During the search, the police found a few tiles from the floor of a room missing. It was then that the police brought in sniffer dogs and uncovered the woman's body from underneath.
The woman's body was sent to a forensic laboratory for an autopsy after the brother identified her.
The police have also identified the woman's husband through an iris scan and fingerprints they recovered from the house.
(With Inputs From PTI)