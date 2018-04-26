Indian Woman Killed, Buried At UAE Home. Husband Puts Up 'For Rent' Sign, Leaves For Kerala The husband, who belongs to Kerala, had left the United Arab Emirates and returned to India, according to news agency Press Trust of India, leaving a 'For Rent' sign put up on the front door of the house.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT A 36-year-old woman was killed and buried at her home in UAE's Sharjah city (Representational) Sharjah: A 36-year-old Indian woman's decomposed body was found by the police at her house in UAE's Sharjah city today, according to a local media report. The woman's body was hidden underneath the floor of her house and was only recovered after the police used sniffer dogs to help find the body. Police suspect the woman's husband to have killed and buried her inside the house. The husband, who belongs to Kerala, had left the United Arab Emirates and returned to India, according to news agency Press Trust of India, leaving a 'For Rent' sign put up on the front door of the house.



Initial investigations by the police revealed that the accused husband, who also had another wife, had sent his other wife to India with his two children before committing the crime.



It was only after the woman's brother could not find anybody at her house that the incident surfaced, according to Sharjah police.



The woman's brother used to speak to her every day, according to police officials. When she had stopped responding to her brother's calls, he had come to Sharjah from India to look for the woman.



He also filed a missing person complaint with the Sharjah police on April 9.



"A missing person report was received from the woman's brother, who told police that he used to speak to his sister daily but one day, she stopped answering her phone," Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major-General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi was quoted by Gulf News, according to PTI.



The police acted on the complaint and sent a search team to the woman's house in Sharjah's Maysaloon area after receiving permission from the public prosecution, according to PTI.



During the search, the police found a few tiles from the floor of a room missing. It was then that the police brought in sniffer dogs and uncovered the woman's body from underneath.



The woman's body was sent to a forensic laboratory for an autopsy after the brother identified her.



The police have also identified the woman's husband through an iris scan and fingerprints they recovered from the house.



An arrest warrant has been issued for the husband by Interpol, the police said according to PTI.



(With Inputs From PTI)



A 36-year-old Indian woman's decomposed body was found by the police at her house in UAE's Sharjah city today, according to a local media report. The woman's body was hidden underneath the floor of her house and was only recovered after the police used sniffer dogs to help find the body. Police suspect the woman's husband to have killed and buried her inside the house. The husband, who belongs to Kerala, had left the United Arab Emirates and returned to India, according to news agency Press Trust of India, leaving a 'For Rent' sign put up on the front door of the house.Initial investigations by the police revealed that the accused husband, who also had another wife, had sent his other wife to India with his two children before committing the crime.It was only after the woman's brother could not find anybody at her house that the incident surfaced, according to Sharjah police.The woman's brother used to speak to her every day, according to police officials. When she had stopped responding to her brother's calls, he had come to Sharjah from India to look for the woman.He also filed a missing person complaint with the Sharjah police on April 9."A missing person report was received from the woman's brother, who told police that he used to speak to his sister daily but one day, she stopped answering her phone," Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major-General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi was quoted by Gulf News, according to PTI.The police acted on the complaint and sent a search team to the woman's house in Sharjah's Maysaloon area after receiving permission from the public prosecution, according to PTI.During the search, the police found a few tiles from the floor of a room missing. It was then that the police brought in sniffer dogs and uncovered the woman's body from underneath.The woman's body was sent to a forensic laboratory for an autopsy after the brother identified her.The police have also identified the woman's husband through an iris scan and fingerprints they recovered from the house. An arrest warrant has been issued for the husband by Interpol, the police said according to PTI. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter