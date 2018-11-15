17-Year-Old Indian Student Dies Of Flu In Dubai

The girl was admitted to Rashid Hospital on Tuesday afternoon but died in the evening. (Representational)

A 17-year-old Indian studying in a Dubai school died after contracting flu, making it the second such death in two weeks, authorities said.

Alia Niyaz Ali, a 12th standard student at the Indian High School, complained of flu-like symptoms after which her family took her to a hospital.

She was admitted to Rashid Hospital on Tuesday afternoon but died in the evening.

"Her fellow students and teachers will always remember Alia as a bundle of energy and a pleasing personality -- compassionate, helpful and highly creative," her school said in a statement.

Her brother, Aman Ali, told the daily: "What started off with her showing simple flu symptoms eventually ended up with her being admitted to the emergency section of the hospital... The flu virus had caused fluid build up in her heart and stomach, which led to a drop in blood pressure, eventually leading to her demise."

In a similar case last month, a 9-year-old Indian schoolgirl at Our Own Indian High School died after suffering from flu-related complications for over a week.

Ms Ali's school's student council advised parents to keep their children safe by giving them flu vaccine, making them wash hands regularly and wear face masks in crowded areas.

"I don't want anyone to ever go through what my sister went through ... People cannot take flu for granted...This is not a disease that gets cured by some over-the-counter medication. My sister never had any health problems," her brother said.