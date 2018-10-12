130 Indian Sailors Moved Out Of Oman Port Due To Cyclone Luban

Very severe cyclonic storm Luban was moving over west-central Arabian Sea. (Representational)

As many as 130 Indian sailors, mostly from Gujarat, on board several ships stationed at the Salalah Port in Oman, have been moved to safer places in view of an approaching cyclone, a state government release stated today.

It stated that a majority of the sailors were willing to leave the port for safer destinations but some had refused and had to be moved out forcibly by the Oman government in view of the imminent landfall of Cyclone Luban.

A Union Ministry of Earth Science release said today, "very severe cyclonic storm" Luban was moving over west-central Arabian Sea and was centred around 450 kilometres from the port at 5:30 AM India time.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held talks with the Centre, the Gujarat Maritime Board and Indian Navy to rescue the 130 sailors, said the Gujarat government release.

Vijay Rupani, with the mediation of Indian Navy, suggested that the Royal Navy of Oman forcibly evacuate those who were not ready to leave the port, it said.

"Thanks to the CM's foresight, timely intervention by the Centre and cooperation from the Royal Navy of Oman, lives of 130 crew members have been saved," it said.