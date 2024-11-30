'No Need To Pay Rs 20 Lakh...': Zomato Roasts Its CEO's Job Listing

The fresh campaign comes just days after CEO Deepinder Goyal's social media posts.

Zomato has capitalised on the recent controversy surrounding its Chief of Staff job posting. The Food delivery platform has a new ad promoting Zomato Gold weekend offer, but it comes with a clever twist. Published on Saturday, the ad reads, “No need to pay us Rs 20 Lakhs, just pay us Rs 30 and get Zomato Gold for 3+3 months at Rs. 30,” followed by the cheeky line, “Issued in public interest by Chief of Staff, Marketing.”

special offer for this weekend by chief of marketing staff pic.twitter.com/B8ZByFNvSv — zomato (@zomato) November 30, 2024

The fresh campaign comes just days after CEO Deepinder Goyal's social media posts seeking a Chief of Staff with the condition that the successful candidate would pay Rs 20 lakh and work for no salary in the first year faced flak.



The uproar began when Mr Goyal claimed the position would offer “10x more learning than a two-year degree from a top management school.” The backlash that soon followed led Mr Goyal to walk back the Rs 20 lakh requirement, clarifying that the fee was intended as a “filter” to find candidates who could appreciate the unique career opportunity and fast-track growth without being constrained by traditional norms.

But the latest ad appears to have hit the right chords with the internet.



“Zomato serves the best self roasting products,” a user commented.

Zomato serves the best “self roasting” products ???? — Shraddhahahaha (@im_shraddha12) November 30, 2024

Another wrote, “Naah can't go back on this now. No wittiness will work.”

Naah can't go back on this now. No wittiness will work — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) November 30, 2024

Someone said, “That's not fair. I renewed Zomato Gold last week for 3 months and now you are giving it for 6 months.”

That's not fair ????

I renewed zomato gold last week for 3 months and now you are giving it for 6 months ???? — saprem devalatala (@SapremD) November 30, 2024

Zomato Gold offers users benefits such as free delivery on orders over Rs 199 and up to 30 per cent off at partner restaurants.