Zoho CEO On FIITJEE Ad: 'Intense Pressure Creates Zombified Adults'

The Zoho Chief slammed the competitive exam culture.

Zoho Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Vembu reacted to FIITJEE's latest advertisement which drew heavy criticism for its unethical tactics. The print ad used a student's image to suggest declining performance after leaving their institute. It further stooped to fear-mongering by associating a competitor with student suicides and using inflammatory language like "evil." Mr Vembu reposted the ad and said that the country needs to get out of the "ultra-competitive exam pressure" on students and young adults. He added that his company has "pledged to not even consider academic credentials" as an employer.

"India has to get out of this ultra-competitive exam pressure on children and young adults. This is one area where I would *not* learn from East Asia but instead learn from Finland which has a superb state-funded educational system that serves every child without such competitive insanity," Mr Vembu wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Zoho Chief slammed the competitive exam culture and said that pressure at a young age "destroys talent and creates zombified adults." He added, "It is the rat race to extinction. Intense competition is for companies serving a market and for sports, not for children in education."

He continued, "As an employer, we have pledged to not even consider academic credentials. We are also investing in educational alternatives that are inspired by Finland."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over two lakh views and three thousand likes. Several people also took to the comments section to share their views on the same.

"Another important thing to learn from Finland is the medium of instruction. Most schools teach in Finnish language. Mother tongue based education has played a key role in their education success," said a user.

Another user wrote, "We need more such voices!"

"Amongst all the things that need a revamp, Indian educational system tops the list," remarked a user.

A user mentioned, "All this is due to the fact that most of our parents before social media age didn't have vision beyond government exams or competitive exams. But as we grow old and become parents people will surely get more options to explore."

"We should be fostering creativity, resilience, and removing the 'do or die exams' culture! Success is a marathon, and pursuing it with joy is doable!" expressed a person.