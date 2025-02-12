Advertisement

FIITJEE Faces Another FIR As Ghaziabad Centre Closes

The crisis in the coaching institute is a result of administrative and civic actions taken against its branches for violating licensing and fire safety rules.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
FIITJEE Faces Another FIR As Ghaziabad Centre Closes
Locals revealed off-camera that the coaching centre has been shut for a week.

Several FIITJEE coaching centres across India have shut down, reportedly due to financial troubles and non-payment of teachers' salaries. Now, the Indirapuram centre in Ghaziabad has also closed, sparking outrage among parents.

Locals revealed off-camera that the coaching centre has been shut for a week. On Sunday evening, aggrieved parents filed a case at the Indirapuram police station against the centre's management.

Thirty-five parents have alleged that the centre's operators collected nearly Rs 1.75 crore in fees before shutting down, leaving students with only half of their syllabus covered.

The crisis in the coaching institute is a result of administrative and civic actions taken against its branches for violating licensing and fire safety rules. Ghaziabad's District Inspector of Schools, Dharmendra Sharma, had highlighted the fresh drive launched under the UP Coaching Regulation Act, 2002, against unregistered institutes.

The annual income of teachers at the institute ranged between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 2 crore. Many centres had experienced mass resignations from teachers after they were not paid salaries for months. FIITJEE has also been accused of diverting its funds to businesses other than the coaching centres. The institute lost its investors and teachers due to the financial crisis.

Started nearly three decades ago by D.K. Goel, a mechanical engineering graduate from IIT Delhi, the chain of coaching institutes, specialising in engineering entrance exam training, also offers NEET entrance coaching. The institute also provides coaching for basic foundation classes for grades 8, 9, and 10. FIITJEE reportedly has 72 centres across 41 cities and over 300 employees.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
FIITJEE
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now