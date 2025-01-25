History Of FIITJEE: The Rise And Downfall Of The Coaching Institute

The closure of several branches of FIITJEE in Delhi NCR and north-India has left hundreds of parents protesting against the institute demanding refund of their fees. The crisis in the coaching institute is a result of administrative and civic action that were taken against its branches for violating licensing and fire safety rules.

The rise of FIITJEE

As per the information shared on the official website, "FIITJEE was started with less than ten thousand rupees in 1992 and it became a leader in IIT-JEE (JEE Advanced) training in just five years by producing not just All India Topper from its Long Term Classroom Program but also producing Highest Selections in the country in 1997."

FIITJEE was created by D K Goel, a Mechanical Engineering graduate from IIT Delhi. The institute was initially started as a forum for IIT-JEE and expanded to 74 study centres, two FIITJEE Global Schools, six FIITJEE World Schools, nine FIITJEE junior colleges and 58 Associate Schools. FIITJEE centres are also present in several countries including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Nepal.

The institute also launched FIITJEE World Schools at Hyderabad, and also FIITJEE Global School at Chennai and Vellore in 2021. FIITJEE Junior Colleges were setup in Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam with an aim to help students get admission to IITs and US Universities and success in Olympiads.

What led to the downfall

The coaching centres have closed in cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bhopal. Parents have filed multiple police complaints in these regions. The coaching institute's reputed South Delhi branch at Kalu Sarai near IIT-Delhi had also been forced to suspend some classes due exit of teachers who were allegedly not paid wages for several months.