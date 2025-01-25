Advertisement

History Of FIITJEE: The Rise And Downfall Of The Coaching Institute

The FIITJEE coaching centres have closed in several cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bhopal.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
History Of FIITJEE: The Rise And Downfall Of The Coaching Institute
FIITJEE was created by D K Goel in 1992.
New Delhi:

The closure of several branches of FIITJEE in Delhi NCR and north-India has left hundreds of parents protesting against the institute demanding refund of their fees. The crisis in the coaching institute is a result of administrative and civic action that were taken against its branches for violating licensing and fire safety rules.

The rise of FIITJEE
As per the information shared on the official website, "FIITJEE was started with less than ten thousand rupees in 1992 and it became a leader in IIT-JEE (JEE Advanced) training in just five years by producing not just All India Topper from its Long Term Classroom Program but also producing Highest Selections in the country in 1997."

FIITJEE was created by D K Goel, a Mechanical Engineering graduate from IIT Delhi. The institute was initially started as a forum for IIT-JEE and expanded to 74 study centres, two FIITJEE Global Schools, six FIITJEE World Schools, nine FIITJEE junior colleges and 58 Associate Schools. FIITJEE centres are also present in several countries including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Nepal. 

The institute also launched FIITJEE World Schools at Hyderabad, and also FIITJEE Global School at Chennai and Vellore in 2021. FIITJEE Junior Colleges were setup in Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam with an aim to help students get admission to IITs and US Universities and success in Olympiads. 

What led to the downfall
The coaching centres have closed in cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bhopal. Parents have filed multiple police complaints in these regions. The coaching institute's reputed South Delhi branch at Kalu Sarai near IIT-Delhi had also been forced to suspend some classes due exit of teachers who were allegedly not paid wages for several months.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
FIITJEE, FIITJEE Coaching Centre, FIITJEE Crisis
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com