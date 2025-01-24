"Rs 100 Crore In 7 Years": FIITJEE's Old Job Ad For Teacher Salary Resurfaces Amid Crisis

Multiple FIITJEE centres, including those in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Patna, have been abruptly closed, causing a major disruption for students enrolled in these coaching institutes. This comes at a critical time when JEE Main exams are underway, and JEE Advanced and NEET exams are just a few months away. Parents, who have paid fees ranging from Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh, are now left in a lurch as their children's studies are incomplete, and there's no sign of fee refunds. Thousands of parents are now demanding answers, and tensions are escalating.

The closure came after several teachers at the institute quit en masse due to unpaid salaries, officials said.

Amid the growing unrest, an old job advertisement by FIITJEE has resurfaced. The advertisement, which dates back to January 2023, reveals the institute's search for faculty and business development professionals to support its IIT JEE preparation programs. The ad, posted on LinkedIn, outlined job openings for teachers and business growth positions.

FIITJEE Teacher Qualifications And Roles

The advertisement sought highly qualified candidates, including graduates from top institutions like IITs, NITs, IIMs, and other reputed Indian universities. It emphasised the opportunity for personal growth and success, stating, "We will provide you with the chance to develop your talent and guide you toward achieving the highest success."

Explained: What Led To The Crisis At FIITJEE Coaching Centres

FIITJEE Teacher Salary Structure

FIITJEE offered competitive salaries for various teaching levels, with higher compensation for exceptional performance.

The salary structure for teachers is as follows:

Classes 6-8 (IOQM, Olympiad, NTSE, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, Other Subjects)

Good Teacher: Rs 0.10 crore

Very Good: Rs 0.18 crore

Excellent: Rs 0.28 crore

Extraordinary/Transformative: Rs 0.55 crore

Classes 9-10 (Maths Olympiad, Science Olympiad, Board Exams, JEE Mains, Advanced, Other Engineering Exams, Other Subjects)

Good Teacher: Rs 0.15 crore

Very Good: Rs 0.25 crore

Excellent: Rs 0.40 crore

Extraordinary/Transformative: Rs 0.75 crore

Classes 11-12 and 12 Pass (JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, Board Exams, International Olympiads, Subjects)

Good Teacher: Rs 0.30 crore

Very Good: Rs 0.50 crore

Excellent: Rs 1 crore

Extraordinary/Transformative: Rs 2.50 crore

FIITJEE's Incentive For Teachers

The advertisement further promised that becoming an extraordinary or transformative teacher at FIITJEE would enable them to accumulate assets worth at least Rs 100 crore within seven years. Additionally, for business track positions, the ad claimed that following and surpassing the founders' achievements could lead to the creation of unlimited wealth, potentially crossing Rs 1,000 crore within 7 to 10 years.

As the situation unfolds, both parents and students are left grappling with the uncertainty of their children's future and the legitimacy of the promises made by FIITJEE.