Zika Virus Under Control, Says Rajashtan Health Minister

The guidelines of Union Health Ministry are being followed, Rajasthan Health minister said.

All India | | Updated: October 11, 2018 02:43 IST
Cases of Zika virus were reported from Jaipur. (Representational)

Jaipur: 

Rajasthan Health minister Kalicharan Saraf on Wednesday visited the Zika-affected areas in Jaipur's Shastri Nagar and reviewed initiatives being taken by the health officials in checking the spread of the virus.

Speaking with media, he said the situation is under control in the city. "There are sufficient medicines available with the department. The samples of those suffering from fever or showing symptoms of Zika virus are being sent to SMS Hospital for further tests. The guidelines of Union Health Ministry are being followed," he said.

Mr Saraf was accompanied by Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Arun Chaturvedi. The two visited Kanwatiya hospital and spoke to medical officials to get the report on the disease. The officials were directed to take all necessary measures to check the spread of virus.
 

