Zika Virus Cases Decline In Kannauj, Kanpur, No New Cases In 24 Hours: UP Government

Zika Virus: UP government said that the situation has improved in Kannauj and Kanpur districts

The Uttar Pradesh government today said that the situation has improved in Kannauj and Kanpur districts as no new cases of Zika virus were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to seek ASHA workers' help.

"With a continuous decline in Zika virus positivity rate and no new case in the last 24 hours, and situation improving in Kannauj and Kanpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized on testing, tracing and treatment for those who are ill. He also instructed officials to seek ASHA workers' help," the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to conduct surprise inspections at pathology centers testing for dengue.

"In view of reported arbitrary collections by pathology centers for dengue testing in some districts, rates should be investigated. Surprise inspections should also be done at pathology centers. Complaints of arbitrary recovery/harassment should be taken into cognizance," it added.

Earlier, the Lucknow administration has issued the helpline number of Integrated COVID-19 Command Centre 0522-4523000 and formed 500 teams of surveillance to combat the spread of the Zika virus in the city.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)