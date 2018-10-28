Zero Discharge, CCTV Cameras On India's First Engineless Train: 10 Points

The train will undergo short runs to test its braking system, air conditioning and other systems.

New Delhi: India's first engineless, self-propelled train, the Train-18 trainset, makes its debut on the tracks on Monday. Engineless trains till now ran in big cities as part of the Metro network, but Train-18 will be the first semi-high speed train to offer a comfortable inter-city ride. The swanky 16-coach prototype will travel at 160 kmph and is expected to cut travel time by 15 per cent compared to the Shatabdi Express trains, which it will eventually replace. The "Make in India" train has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai at the cost of Rs 100 crore.