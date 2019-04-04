PM Modi Conferred With Zayed Medal, UAE's Top Civilian Honour

PM Modi had earlier met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Zayed Medal, the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian award, on Thursday as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties with the nation.

In a tweet, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said, "We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal."

India and UAE share warm relations that were strengthened after Prime Minister Modi paid a visit to the nation in 2015.

The Crown Prince had also visited India in 2017 as the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

"The State visit of the Prime Minister (Modi) to UAE in February last year helped in sustaining the momentum generated by earlier visits of Crown Prince in 2017 and 2016 and that of PM in 2015," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"India-UAE commercial relations are anchored by energy cooperation, trade, investments by UAE in India and investments and businesses driven by Indian expatriates in UAE," the ministry added.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the Prime Minister on receiving UAE's top civilian honour:

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sushma Swaraj and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that these are "the best ever relations with the Islamic world".

Indeed a very proud moment for India as UAE confers Zayed Medal to our popular PM @narendramodi Ji.



The award recognises the stellar role played by PM in forging deeper ties with UAE and the larger Islamic world.



ये पूरे देश के लिए गर्व की बात है।

I am extremely happy to welcome the announcement of Order of Zayed for a great son of India Prime Minister @narendramodi by His Highness @MohamedBinZayed. — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 4, 2019

This is in recognition of Prime Minister's stellar role in ushering in a new era of strategic partnership with UAE and the best ever relations with the Islamic world. /2 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 4, 2019

A huge moment of pride for Indian citizens as Prime Minister @narendramodi has been conferred with the prestigious #ZayedMedal by the President of UAE.



Under the visionary leadership of PM, unprecedented efforts have been made to establish strategic ties with the Gulf countries. — Chowkidar Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 4, 2019

The UAE accounts for 8 per cent of India's oil imports and is the fifth largest supplier of crude oil to India. The country is also a part of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), which is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

India-UAE trade stood at about USD 50 billion in 2017, making India the second largest trading partner of UAE, while UAE is India's third largest trading partner (after China and the US). Moreover, UAE is India's second largest export destination, accounting for over USD 31 billion for the year 2016-17.

