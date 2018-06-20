Zakir Naik's Plea Against Probe Agency NIA Charge-Sheet Rejected The court did not entertain Zakir Naik's request to issue directions to Ministry of External Affairs to revoke the suspension of his passport.

Earlier in March, the government had sought Zakir Naik's extradition from Malaysia Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Islamic Research Foundation president and controversial preacher Zakir Naik challenging the National Investigation Agency or NIA charge-sheet filed against him.



The court also did not entertain his request to issue directions to Ministry of External Affairs to revoke the suspension of his passport.



The Bombay High Court observed that relief can't be given to Zakir Naik as he has not cooperated with the investigating agencies, and is a proclaimed offender.



Earlier in March, the government sought Zakir Naik's extradition from Malaysia accusing him of inciting youth to take up jihad.



At present, India is waiting for Malaysia's response on the extradition of Zakir Naik. There were reports that Zakir Naik had been given permanent residency in Malaysia.



Earlier in 2017, the NIA filed a charge sheet against Zakir Naik in a special court in Mumbai.



