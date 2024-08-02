YouTuber Who Kept Animals, Cylinders On Rail Tracks For Reels Arrested

A popular YouTuber has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh for shooting dangerous videos on railway tracks. Gulshan Sheikh would regularly create videos by placing objects like stones, cycles, and cylinders on railway tracks, endangering the lives of passengers.

His channel 'Gulzar Indian Hacker' has over 235,000 followers on YouTube. He was arrested from his home in Khandrauli, Uttar Pradesh, following a complaint regarding his activities on railway tracks.

The arrest was confirmed by BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who described Sheikh as a “Rail Jihadi” in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Mr Poonawalla lauded the swift actions of the UP Police, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their prompt response to the threat posed by Sheikh's actions.

The arrest comes in response to a complaint filed by the Legal Hindu Defence, which highlighted the risks associated with Sheikh's content. He had been uploading videos to Instagram and YouTube showing various objects, including bicycles and cylinders, being placed on railway tracks. These videos often featured trains approaching the obstructed tracks, creating a dangerous spectacle for viewers.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has filed a case against Sheikh on charges of trespassing, damage to railway property, and public mischief.

A look at Sheikh's YouTube channel reveals a troubling pattern of content designed to attract attention through risky behavior. With over 243 videos and shorts, Sheikh's channel has amassed over 235,000 subscribers and 137 million views. Despite occasional disclaimers cautioning viewers against replicating his stunts, the dangerous nature of his content has garnered significant public and media attention.

In June, nine people, including two Railway employees, died and 50 others were injured after an express train collided with a goods train in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.



