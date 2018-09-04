Youth Survey Pointers On Politics Is Good News For Arvind Kejriwal

Among Chief Ministers, survey named Arvind Kejriwal as one best suited to "execute people's agenda".

Four non-BJP chief ministers have been chosen as those best suited to "adopt and execute the people's agenda", said a survey that took into account the views of 57 lakh people. The top slot has gone to Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal, known for being at loggerheads with the Centre ever since he came to power in the Centre. The second position has been given to his equally fiery colleague from Bengal, Mamata Banerjee.

In the third position is Naveen Patnaik, known for keeping a low profile. He is followed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a BJP ally fondly called "sushashan babu" (the good governance man) by his supporters.

Nationally, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi were voted the top two leaders best suited to adopt and execute the people's agenda, the survey said.

The survey results, tweeted today by I-PAC, a cross-party political advocacy group, said the results "reflect the voters' choice on a leader best suited to adopt and execute people's agenda and is not necessarily a reflection of popularity".

The survey also put on record the issues on people's radar which, it said, will prove decisive for the next year's contest at the hustings. For both the Congress and the BJP, the results could be revealing. The Rafale deal was not on it. Nor was Maoism.

The 10 top issues went thus, in order of importance: Women, Kisan, Economic Equality, Students, Education in Health & Hygiene, Communal Unity, Provincial Languages, New or Basic Education, Village Sanitation, Adult Education.

The survey's list of non-political personalities who should enter politics was varied, comprising people from all walks of life. The list was headed by actor Aamir Khan and includes yoga teacher Ramdev, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, cricketers MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly, former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan and industrialist Ratan Tata.

The 54-day survey was conducted by National Agenda Forum, an I-PAC initiative that is giving a platform to young India. The NAF centres Mahatma Gandhi's 18-point Gandhiji's Constructive Programme and applies it to modern India.