Youth Congress Chief Arrested For Stopping Train During Protest In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria was on Sunday arrested for leading a protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP by stopping a train at Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal, a police official said.

Mr Bhuria was arrested from his residence at Gopal Colony in Jhabua after he was charged under Indian Penal Code and Railway Act for stopping the Dakshin Express on Friday, Bhopal railway police inspector Nitin Patel told reporters.

Mr Bhuria, who is the son of MLA and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria, was taken away while a crowd of Congress supporters shouted slogans in his support.

On Thursday, a Surat court sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname and thieves remark, and his disqualification notice was issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat a day later.

Meanwhile, the Congress held protests in several parts of MP on Sunday during its 'Sankalp Satyagrah' stir against Gandhi's disqualification.

