Youngsters Claiming To Be Karni Sena Members Disrupt School Event In Madhya Pradesh

1 Share EMAIL PRINT A student was performing to the Ghoomar song from Padmaavat which could have triggered the attack. Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: A group of college students claiming to be members of the Rajput Karni Sena yesterday stormed a school in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly after hearing the Ghoomar song from an upcoming film being played as part of its annual day celebrations, and vandalised the campus. A student of Saint Paul's Convent School in Ratlam district's Jaora was reportedly performing to the song from the film Padmaavat, which is supposed to have triggered the attack. The fringe group, however, has denied its involvement.



Eyewitnesses say the 'activists' pushed children, misbehaved with parents, teachers and even threatened the school administration. They also damaged chairs, stage and the music system. Sources said they were students of Bhagat Singh PG College, which is loacted near the school.



The police have detained four youngsters and registered a case of trespassing, rioting and endangering the safety of others. Inspector OPS Parihar from Jaora police station said, "About 15 to 20 people barged into the school premises when Ghoomar dance was being staged. They disrupted the function and fled the venue."



Surendra Bhati of Rajput Karni Sena Ujjain, however, has steered clear of the incident. He said, "We condemn such incidents, we are here to fight for a cause to protect the dignity of our community, but we won't create an atmosphere of fear. If any of our members are found to be involved in the incident, we will take action against them."



Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, earlier titled Padmavati, has been mired in



Several groups, including the



However, the BJP government in the Madhya Pradesh has clarified that the film will not be released in the state.



