Young UP Cop Dies Of Gunshot Injury In Encounter. He Was To Marry In Feb

Sachin Rathi had joined the police force in 2019

Police constable Sachin Rathi's family was making preparations for his wedding a month later. Now, there will be a funeral. The 30-year-old Uttar Pradesh cop succumbed to injuries last night after he was shot during an hour-long encounter between cops and a notorious criminal.

Rathi was part of a four-member police party that went to arrest Ashok Yadav, a murder accused wanted in at least 20 cases, from his home in Kannauj. They were in for a surprise. Ashok Yadav and his son Abhay opened fire on the cops and tried to escape. Rathi was shot in the thigh.

Under heavy fire, the police party called in reinforcements. Soon after, cops from at least four police stations were at the spot. After an encounter that lasted nearly an hour, the Yadav father-son duo were taken into custody. They had been shot in the leg as they tried to flee during the gunfight.

Rathi had been rushed to a Kanpur hospital after he was shot. The young cop had lost a lot of blood and breathed his last at midnight.

Originally from Muzaffarnagar, Rathi had joined the police force in 2019. He was to marry a woman constable on February 5. The family, which was gearing up for wedding celebrations, is now in mourning.

Police officers said the young constable would be honoured with a gun salute at the police lines.