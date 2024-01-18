"Young Congress Leaders Leaving Because..." Kiren Rijiju Attacks Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today said the leaders of the Congress were making a beeline for the BJP because of the ineptitude of Rahul Gandhi both as a speaker and a leader. "Rahul Gandhi doesn't have hope -- that's the biggest issue... He is extremely negative," Mr Rijiju told NDTV in an exclusive interview. "That's why all young leaders of Congress are leaving -- they want future prospects but Rahul Gandhi can't offer that,' he claimed.

Mr Gandhi -- who is currently traversing the northeast on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra -- "embarrasses" his party leaders when he speaks, Mr Rijiju alleged.

"Many Congress leaders, some sensible ones, I meet them. They are aghast. They say they are helpless. When Rahul speaks, they are worried," he said.

"I feel sorry for some good people in Congress party, whether it is Kharge or anybody. In parliament, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is Congress's leader in the Lok Sabha but he has no authority. Our leader leads from the front and speaks with authority. When PM speaks about any subject, there is no equivalent voice in parliament," he remarked.

Dismissing Mr Gandhi's current Manipur to Mumbai yatra, Mr Rijiju said it was the BJP's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was the actual yatra.

"There is a great difference between our yatra and theirs... The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is the actual yatra as it is reaching out and carries the message of Modi ki guarantee," he added.