'You'll Get Tired': PM Modi To Girl Holding Up A Sketch Of Him At Rally

PM Modi asked the girl to write her address and promised that he would write a letter to her.

A little girl caught the eye of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Chhattisgarh today. As PM Modi was addressing a crowd, he saw a girl holding up a sketch of him made by her. Giving a shoutout to her, PM Modi said, "I have seen your sketch, you have done wonderful work."

PM Modi told the girl that she'd get tired if she kept standing holding the sketch like that. "You've been standing like that for long, you'll get tired," said he. PM Modi also asked the police officials to bring the sketch to him. He asked the girl to write her address and promised that he would write a letter to her. PM Modi's shoutout was followed by roaring cheers from the crowd.

This happened while PM Modi was addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Kanker, Chhattisgarh today. During the rally, PM Modi attacked the Congress and accused the party of opposing a tribal becoming India's President. "It is the policy of the BJP that every section of society receives the benefit of development and progress. For the first time in history, the BJP decided to make the daughter of a tribal family the President, but Congress opposed it," he said.

"BJP's mission is to strengthen Chhattisgarh's identity. BJP's mission is to protect the rights of tribals and the backward. BJP's mission is to bring Chhattisgarh into the top states of the country. Congress and development cannot exist together," said PM Modi.

Election campaigns are in full swing in Chhattisgarh as the state is set to hold assembly polls in two phases on November 7 and November 17. The results of the election will be announced on December 3.

