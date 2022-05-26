'You Will Be Killed': MP Navneet Rana Alleges Threat Call, Files Case

Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested by Mumbai Police and granted bail later

The Delhi Police has filed a First Information Report, or FIR, a day after Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, who was recently granted bail by a Mumbai court in connection with the Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa case, in a complaint alleged she received calls threatening her, officials said today.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said the FIR has been registered at North Avenue police station. Ms Rana had filed the complaint with the Delhi Police on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the MP received 11 calls on Tuesday from 5.27 pm to 5.47 pm on her mobile number. The person on the other end spoke to her in a very inappropriate way, abused her and also threatened that if she came to Maharashtra, she would be killed, the complaint said.

The caller threatened the Amravati MP that "if you recite Hanuman Chalisa again, you will be killed," the complaint said, adding Ms Rana has been traumatised.

In April, Ms Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana had announced they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the home of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

On April 23, they were arrested by the Mumbai Police on charges of sedition and promoting enmity among communities for their insistence on chanting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree.

On May 4, the two lawmakers were granted bail by a Mumbai court in the case.