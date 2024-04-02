'Will Remain A Hero': M Kharge As Manmohan Singh Retires From Rajya Sabha

Mr Kharge expressed his gratitude to Manmohan Singh for his wisdom and guidance (File)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will retire from Rajya Sabha tomorrow, ending his 33-year-long stint. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a heartfelt letter dedicated to the 91-year-old's work, the policies he introduced during his tenure as the PM and finance minister, and his legacy.

Mr Kharge said in the letter that with Manmohan Singh's retirement, "an era comes to an end". "Very few people have accomplished as much as you for the nation and its people," he wrote. Mr Kharge expressed his gratitude to Manmohan Singh for his wisdom and guidance and said it was a "privilege" for him to serve under Singh's cabinet. "Over the last few years, you have made it a point to be available for the Congress party despite personal inconveniences. For this, the party and I will always remain grateful," he added.





Appreciating the economic policies introduced by Manmohan Singh, Mr Kharge said, "You have shown that it is possible to pursue economic policies that were equally beneficial to large groups, young entrepreneurs, small businesses, the salaried class, and the poor ." "Thanks to your policies, India was able to lift 27 crore people, the highest number of poor people out of poverty in the world while you were the Prime Minister," he said.

He also said that Manmohan Singh will always remain "a hero to the middle class and the aspirational youth, a leader and guide to the industrialists and entrepreneurs, and a benefactor to all those poor who were able to climb out of poverty due to your economic policies."

Mr Kharge praised Manmohan Singh for introducing the MGNREGA scheme and said that it continues to provide relief to rural workers during times of crisis. "The nation and particularly the rural population will remember you for ensuring that they can earn a living and live with self-respect through this scheme," he wrote.

In the letter, Mr Kharge mentioned several achievements and key moments of Manmohan Singh's tenure as the PM and as finance minister. He appreciates him for pursuing the historic Indo-US Nuclear Deal "even if it meant putting your government at risk for the sake of the nation's security." He also mentions remembering when former US President Obama said for Manmohan Singh, "Whenever the Indian Prime Minister speaks, the whole world listens to him."

Mr Kharge said that we live in times that are largely shaped by Manmohan Singh. "The economic prosperity and stability that we enjoy today is built on the foundations laid by you along with our former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao."

"The current set of leaders who have reaped the benefits of your work are reluctant to credit you due to political biases," Mr Kharge said, attacking the ruling government. He said that the reforms done by the current government has its seed in the work initiated during the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh.

Mr Kharge said that the nation misses the quiet yet strong dignity Manmohan Singh brought to the office of the Prime Minister. "The Parliament will now miss your wisdom and experience. Your dignified, measured, soft-spoken yet statesman like words are in contrast to the loud voices filled with lies that signify the current politics," he said.

Mr Kharge also recalled Manmohan Singh's speech on demonetisation, in which he called the move a "monumental management failure" and "an organised loot and legalised plunder".

"Even as you retire from active politics, I hope that you will continue to be the voice of wisdom and moral compass to the nation by speaking to the citizens of our country as often as possible. I wish you peace, health, and happiness," said Mr Kharge.