'You Take Your Sweet Time, People Die': What Court Said On Oxygen Crisis

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday night tore into the centre over its handling of the oxygen crisis in the national capital, and across the country, that has been precipitated by a deadly second wave of coronavirus infections.

The crisis has left hospitals struggling to keep tens of thousands of people - many of whom are critically ill, whether with COVID-19 or other diseases - alive, as states and the centre squabble over the supply of oxygen.

Following are some of the top quotes by the court:

Oxygen requirement has gone up several times. Supply of O2 is not up the mark. It is the central government's responsibility to ensure sufficient supply of oxygen to hospitals. We therefore direct them to protect fundamental right to life, by whatever means. How is the government so oblivious of the reality on ground. You can't have people die because of no oxygen. You take your own sweet time (and) people die (responding to the centre's claims about floating a tender for the import of oxygen). Today the position is hospitals have run dry. We know the position. This is really ridiculous. You are concerned with the industries while people die. An emergency of such a nature. That means human lives doesn't matter for the government. Yesterday we told you (the Union Health Ministry) about the petroleum and steel industries oxygen. What have you done? What is the outcome... We aren't bothered about these files (when told that the department had begun "moving files" on this matter. Industries will be ready to help. You have your own state run petroleum companies. You have Airforce. We have several orders yesterday. What have you done the whole day?



