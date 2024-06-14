'You Don't Go Around Killing People': Divya Spandana On Actor Darshan's Arrest

Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana aka Ramya has reacted to fellow Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's arrest in connection with a murder case.

Darshan, along with 12 others, were arrested after the body of 33-year-old Renuka Swamy was found in a drain in Bengaluru. It is alleged that Mr Swamy was making comments and posts against Darshan's girlfriend Pavithra Gowda, who has also among those arrested.

In a long post on Instagram, Ms Spandana said that "no one is above the law". "No one should take law in to their hands. You don't go around beating up people and killing them. A simple complaint would suffice whether you believe justice will be served or not," she said.

In the same post, she also appreciated the efforts of Karnatka police officers. "A word of appreciation and respect for the police officers discharging their duties. It's a thankless job. And they're doing their best. I truly hope they don't succumb to pressure from political parties and reinstate the faith of the people in law and justice," she wrote.

The actor ended the post with "#JusticeforRenukaswamy #Darshan #Yedyurappa #Prajwal Revanna".

The actor also shared posts on X about an arrest warrant being issued against Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in a sexual assault allegations.

However, Darshan's co-actor, Sanjjanaa Galrani, has come out in support of the Kannada film star, calling his arrest “doomsday” for the industry.

“This has been a black day for us yesterday, and it's been like a doomsday for the Kannada industry. He is demigod figure in the Kannada industry.," she told NDTV.

“It's very early to jump the gun. When something like this happens with a celebrity, if there is a 5% allegation, it becomes a 500% allegation. We must respect the legal process and not jump to conclusions," she said

Darshan had allegedly asked three men to take blame for the crime in exchange of cash, police said. The actor, who was arrested on Tuesday, offered the men five lakh rupees each to implicate themselves in the case.