'Yogya Sarkar, Not Yogi Sarkar': Akhilesh Yadav's Barb At BJP

People of UP will vote for a "yogya" government this time, Akhilesh Yadav said. File

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, stating that the state needs "yogya sarkar not Yogi sarkar".

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also announced that if Samajwadi Party is voted back to power, it will provide financial assistance to families whose members lost their lives during the farmers' agitation.

"Who will help the families of the 700 farmers who lost their lives during the farmers'' agitation? SP has decided to provide the financial assistance to their families if they are voted back to power in the state," Mr Yadav said after the bill to repeal the three farm laws was passed in both Houses of the Parliament.

"Uttar Pradesh needs a yogya sarkar not Yogi sarkar (needs a stable government and not Yogi-led government. Next time the people of UP will vote for a yogya (good) government," he added.

