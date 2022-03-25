Yogi Adityanath's Record 2nd Oath Today, Big Show, Invites Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath has invited former Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for his grand swearing-in ceremony later today. He also dialled Samajwadi party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav regarding the event.

Several Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Boney Kapoor, have also received invitations.

The Chief Minister-to-be is likely to meet a select group of MLAs over tea today. Some reports say this group will have probable ministers, while some other reports say all MLAs have been called for the meeting.

Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory, will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

He was on Thursday elected the head of the legislature party ahead of his swearing-in ceremony today. Shortly after being elected, he met Governor Anandiben Patel and staked claim to form the government in the state.

The oath ceremony of the Chief Minister and his cabinet will be held on Friday, which will be attended by PM Modi. Preparations are being made for thousands of guests, including senior party leaders, Union ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.

The team of the recently released controversial Hindi movie "The Kashmir Files" has also been invited. Actor Anupam Kher and director Vivek Agnihotri are expected to attend.

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda will also attend the mega event. All present and past BJP state Chief Ministers have been invited. Around 85 thousand people will be attending the grand ceremony, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

A grand stage has been set up and posters have been put with slogans that read 'Naye Bharat ka Naya UP'(New UP of New India).

The ceremony will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 4 pm.

20,000 chairs have been placed on the turf and stadium chairs will also be occupied as BJP workers from across UP and all over India will attend the event.