Video: BJP MLAs Do 'Teen Patti, Tobacco In Assembly', Says UP Opposition

Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Singh's parties shared the clips on Twitter.

The Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal today took a swipe at the BJP by posting a short video clip shot inside the Uttar Pradesh assembly, alleging that Mahoba BJP MLA Rakesh Kumar Goswami was playing a card game on his phone while the house was in session.

In the video, a man resembling Mr Goswami can be seen playing a card game on a smartphone while wearing the headphone meant to listen to assembly proceedings.

"The man playing teen patti in the assembly is a BJP MLA from Mahoba... His act is an example of his hard work towards the house and his mentality towards the honourable members of the assembly who raise the problems of the people!

This is the BJP's approach, face and character of BJP's public representatives towards public service!" the party tweeted in Hindi.

विधानसभा में तीन पत्ती का गेम खेलने वाले ये महाशय महोबा के भाजपा विधायक हैं...सदन के प्रति इनकी कर्मठता और जनता की समस्याओं को लेकर आए माननीय विधानसभा सदस्यों के प्रति इनकी मानसिकता का उदाहरण है इनका कृत्य!



जनसेवा के प्रति ये है भाजपा के जनप्रतिनिधियों का चाल, चेहरा और चरित्र! pic.twitter.com/lvugchkqxn — Rashtriya Lok Dal (@RLDparty) September 24, 2022

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party also posted the video, slamming the BJP for insulting the dignity of the house.

The party posted one more video where another person is seen mixing tobacco products under the desk. The party claimed it was Jhansi BJP MLA Ravi Sharma who was chewing tobacco while the session was on.

"BJP MLA, like cancer for the public, is promoting cancer by mixing Rajnigandha and Tulsi in the house.

Yogiji!

Will your MLAs and ministers in the future also drink illicit liquor and smoke marijuana in the house?

Do you organise workshops and give training in that?" the Samajwadi Party tweeted.

सदन में रजनीगंधा और तुलसी का मिश्रण करके साक्षात कैंसर को बढ़ावा देते जनता के लिए कैंसर समान पार्टी भाजपा विधायक👇



योगीजी !

आपके विधायक और मंत्रीगण कुछ दिन बाद भरे सदन में अवैध शराब और गांजा भी फूंकेंगे क्या?



आप लोग कार्यशालाएं आयोजित करते हैं क्या उसमें इसकी ट्रेनिंग देते हैं? pic.twitter.com/CbPIrNZpBu — SamajwadiPartyMedia (@MediaCellSP) September 24, 2022

Jayant Chaudhary and Akhilesh Yadav are allies and the main opposition to the BJP in UP.

Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video on his official Twitter account, thanking "BJP MLA who recorded the video" and made it viral.

"Let's see when the Chief Minister runs a "moral bulldozer" over these MLAs," he tweeted in Hindi.