"Will Find All...": Yogi Adityanath Vows To Revive Temples In UP's Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed to revive as many temples as present in Sambhal. He said that the authorities have till now identified more than 54 pilgrimage sites in the city, and efforts are underway to locate the remaining ones.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister emphasised that important sites of Sanatan Hindu Dharma are symbols of India's inheritance.

"Whatever it is, we will find it. We will show the world. Those whom God has given eyes, let them see. What happened in Sambhal? Sambhal is the truth," he said.

Reacting to the issue of mosques built on the ruins of vandalised Hindu temples, Mr Adityanath stated, "Islam says that worship places constructed after destroying Hindu temples are not accepted by God. Then why were they built?"

"The significant sites of Sanatan Hindu Dharma are all symbols of our inheritance," he reiterated.

He further stated that the government will continue to revive temples as much evidence will be found. "We have identified more than 54 sites and are searching for the rest. The scientific evidence is present. We are showing where they are, and we will address them one by one."

When asked about the Mathura mosque dispute, he said, "We are abiding by the court's decision; otherwise, who knows what could have happened by now?"

Referring to the Ghazi Salar Masood fair, which was held in Sambhal and Bahraich, he then said there is no place for "attackers" in New India. Yogi Adityanath stated that glorifying people like Masood is an insult to the country.

"They should not be seen as idols, and there is no place for them in New India. Attacks should not be celebrated. We must also recognize that these attacks were carried out by foreigners. They targeted India's faith, insulted Indian sisters and daughters, and looted the country. His glorification is an insult to the faith of Indians. By glorifying him, we dishonour the country, and I believe no one in India will accept this," the UP Chief Minister stated.

"These people supported forced religious conversions in the country," he added.

Notably, Sambhal experienced violence after a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque, sparked protests and clashes with police.

Recently, Zafar Ali, the chief of Jama Masjid Sadar and Shahi Mosque Committee, was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday for questioning regarding the violence that erupted in Sambhal on November 24 last year.

Ali was taken to Chandausi for a medical examination under heavy security. His detention follows allegations of his involvement in the violence that broke out in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

