UP Bans Meat Sale Near Religious Places For Navratri, Entirely For Ram Navami

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale of meat within 500 metres of religious places in the state for the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival, which begins on Sunday, and directed that all illegal slaughterhouses be closed.

Issuing special instructions for Ram Navami, which will be celebrated on April 6, the government said there will be a complete ban on the sale of meat throughout the state.

Amrit Abhijat, principal secretary of the Urban Development Department of Uttar Pradesh, has directed all district magistrates, police commissioners and municipal commissioners to immediately close illegal slaughterhouses and enforce the ban on the sale of meat near religious places.

Special district-level committees will be formed to ensure that the ban is effective and monitoring will be done by officials from the police, health, transport and food safety departments.

Those who violate the order will face strict action under the UP Municipal Corporation Act and Food Safety Act.

"There will be no meat/fish shop within a radius of 500 metres during Navratri. Even outside this radius, they will operate under the terms of the licence. No one will sell in the open. All shops will remain closed on the day of Ram Navami," Shishir, director of information and public relations for the Uttar Pradesh government, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked officials to ensure 24-hour electricity supply in the state during Navratri and Ram Navami.