Yogi Adityanath To File Nomination Papers From Gorakhpur On Friday

Yogi Adityanath will address a meeting following all Covid protocols before filing his nomination (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Urban seat on Friday. He will reach the city tomorrow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and party's state president Swatantra Dev Singh will be present during the filing of the nomination, BJP media cell in-charge Bachcha Pandey said today.

Before filing the nomination, Yogi Adityanath will address a meeting at the Maharana Pratap Inter College ground following all Covid protocols, Mr Pandey said.

Tomorrow, Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting with party office bearers and booth presidents. Friday afternoon, he will address the voter awareness convention at the Gorakhpur club and also the Prabudhdh Varg Sammelan at Nipal lodge.

On Saturday, he will address the Sikh community at the Mohaddipur Gurudwara, Mr Pandey added.