Before PM Modi, Others Sat In Last Row And Clapped: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a public meeting at Lucknow BJP office at the start of ''Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat'' said on Monday.

All India | | Updated: February 04, 2019 16:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Before PM Modi, Others Sat In Last Row And Clapped: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said that both country and the Uttar Pradesh saw unprecedented development (File)


Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all others holding the post used to sit in the last row at any international platforms and just clap.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a public meeting at Lucknow BJP office at the start of ''Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat'' said on Monday.

"The earlier prime ministers used to sit in the last row at the global platforms and just clap. However, today the Prime Minister inaugurates such programmes in the presence of the US President and deliver the inaugural speeches," said Yogi Adityanath.

He said that both country and the Uttar Pradesh saw unprecedented development since the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

"In Uttar Pradesh alone, 13 medical colleges were built between 1947 and 2014 whereas in just four years'' time, from 2014 onwards, the state got three new medical colleges, two AIIMS, two cancer institutions and lakhs of beneficiaries of schemes such as Ayushman Bharat," said Yogi Adityanath.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mamta BanerjeeMamta Banerjee DharnaPM ModiEl ChapoSmriti IraniMirage CrashAnna HazareLive TVSitaram YechuryHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekTejashwi YadavWorld Cancer DaySamsung GalaxyOppo K1Rajeev Kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................