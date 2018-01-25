Yogi Adityanath Orders UP Police To Be Tough On "Padmaavat" Protesters Outside the theaters screening "Padmaavat" in Lucknow, there is a heavy police presence. Fire brigade vehicles are also present outside the cinema halls

Lucknow: As Padmaavat released in cinemas across the country today, Uttar Pradesh, which had earlier refused to screen the film, ordered its police to be tough on anyone trying to disrupt shows.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all police chiefs of the state to ensure peaceful screening of the film and respond strictly to "anyone trying to disturb the peace".



Activists of the Karni Sena, the fringe group that has led violent protests against the movie's release, protested in Etawah and Firozabad in western UP. In Lucknow, protestors squatted outside the famous novelty cinemas for hours, asking that the "Padmavaat" shows here be cancelled . However, the hall management refused to relent. "I remember a time when the film "Gandhi" was screened here. Someone actually exploded a small bomb inside. He was caught. Everyone thought we could cancel our shows but we did not. So why should we relent this time around?" said Rajesh Tandon , long-time manager of the hall that first screened a movie in 1946. The first show of the film started at 10 am. About 90 of the 215 seats at the hall were occupied.



An advisory issued to all police chiefs says: "Protests are allowed in democracy but no one is allowed to break the law." The police have been asked to carry out patrols and respond immediately to cases of violence and arson.



"We will ensure safety to the theatres and take stern action against those taking law and order into their hands," said UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Wednesday.



Outside the theaters screening "Padmaavat" in Lucknow, there is a heavy police presence. Fire brigade vehicles are also present outside the cinema halls



