Yogi Adityanath Orders Release Of Firecracker Seller: Report

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Diwali eve ordered the released of a man arrested for illegally selling firecrackers. The Chief Minister also and sent sweets and gifts to his daughter.

Mr Adityanath reacted after the video of a girl surfaced on social media showing her banging her head against a police van, pleading for the release of her father.

The incident was confirmed by chief minister's close aide Shalabh mani Tripathi, who said the incident happened in Khurja town of Bulandshar.

The local police had arrested the girl's father along with a few others after a raid in Mundakheda Road area of Khurja on Friday evening for illegally selling firecrackers.

As the officials were taking them away in the van, the daughter of one of the men began crying and pleading with them to free her father.

As the video of the incident was shared several times, Chief Minister Adityanath found the police behaviour "insensitive" and he promptly ordered the release of the men besides ordering delivery of Diwali gifts and sweets to the girl at her house.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kuma Singh too confirmed the incident.