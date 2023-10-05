Yogi Adityanath Orders Action Against Officers After 6 Killed In Deoria

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took notice of the inaction by the officials.

In the horrific killings of six people in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria on October 2 over a land dispute, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against officials including suspension of senior officers.

Five of a family were killed by a huge mob in retaliation after a village strongman was murdered over a long-standing property dispute.

Chief Minister Orders Action

The Chief Minister ordered the immediate suspension of Sub-District Magistrate and Area Officer Rudrapur district. The Chief Minister also called departmental action against former Sub Collector Ram Vilas, Om Prakash, Dhruv Shukla and Sanjeev Kumar Upadhyay.

It comes after the Chief Minister took notice of the inaction by the officials following complaints filed under the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) regarding the illegal occupation of village land by Satya Prakash Dubey, who was killed by the mob.

Village strongman, Prem Yadav, and Satyaprakash Dubey in the Deoria district were locked in a property dispute for a long time.

The then Tehsildar (revenue officer) and the current Tehsildar of Balrampur district have been suspended, and departmental action has been ordered. The Tehsildar of the Rudrapur has been suspended as well.

Those found responsible for negligence in the disposal of IGRS cases in the past will face action, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered.

Prem Yadav went to Satyaprakash Dubey's house on October 2 to end their rivalry. While Yadav was talking to Dubey, a woman attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

When the news of Yadav's murder spread in the village, a mob of his supporters barged into Dubey's house and killed him and four other members of his family.

Soon after, Yadav's supporters from Abhaipur brutally killed Dubey and four of his family, including children, the police said.

Besides Dubey, his wife Kiran Dubey (52), daughters Saloni (18) and Nandani (10), and son Gandhi (15) were killed in the attack.

Dubey's 8-year-old son Anmol was injured and had been referred to BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, where his condition is stated to be critical. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met him in the hospital and inquired about his well-being.