Yogi Adityanath Oath-taking LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah To Attend Swearing-In In Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second time at 4 PM today. The BJP leader will be sworn in at a grand ceremony in Lucknow in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Also present will be the chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states.
Yogi Adityanath was chosen the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh by BJP legislators on Thursday.
The BJP won a consecutive term in the recently concluded elections -- a record of sorts in nearly 40 years. Pointing to his individual record, Yogi Adityanath said, "The party believed in me in 2017. I was just a normal MP and I had no administrative experience and yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the home minister were like guardians to me and told me how to being good governance to UP".
Here are the LIVE updates on Yogi Adityananth swearing-in today:
Yogi Adityanath will take oath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second time at 4 PM today. The BJP leader will be sworn in at a grand ceremony in Lucknow in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Also present will be the chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states.