Yogi Adityanath's Meet With New MLAs Before Oath Sparks Cabinet Talk

Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in later today for a record second term as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Ahead of the grand ceremony, a meeting at his home with some newly-elected MLAs and others triggered speculation about his new ministers.

Here are some possible new ministers:

Baby Rani Maurya: She quit as Uttarakhand Governor to contest the UP election from Agra. She is one of the most prominent Scheduled Caste faces of the BJP.

Brajesh Pathak: Law minister in the previous UP government, he won from a seat in Lucknow. He is a prominent Brahmin leader of the party.

Jitin Prasada: He crossed over from the Congress last year and was made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. He is tipped to be a minister again.

AK Sharma: He's a Member of UP's legislative council. A former bureaucrat, he was known to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yogi Adityanath had reportedly resisted his entry into the cabinet earlier.

Asim Arun: The former IPS (Indian Police Service) officer took voluntary retirement to join the BJP and contest the election. He won from Kannauj.

Swatantra Dev Singh: The state BJP chief is one of the party's most prominent OBC (Other Backward Class) leaders. He is tipped for a top ministry.